From the court to the anchor desk, Chiney Ogwumike is taking it all.

The former Los Angeles Sparks star announced on Tuesday, March 17, that she has her own new digital show on ESPN called Chiney Today.

“I've been fighting for this opportunity for a long time,” she told People of her digital show starting on March 17. And I don't take this for granted because I know I'm doing this for the players and for the locker rooms that I was in and for the moment that we're in.”

“But what gives me the most joy,” Ogwumike continues, “is when I'm on-air in a moment that matters and I get players saying, ‘Thank you for being my voice' and then also them understanding that I'm going to have to be critical, I'm going to have to talk about your great performance and I'm going to have to talk about your tougher performance.”

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Ogwumike shared that the show encompasses not only highlights in the NBA and WNBA but also everything that involves the players outside of the league as well.

“It's the home for hoops, all hoops. Meaning if you're a basketball fan, you probably care about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record, but you're also following Team USA in the World Cup qualifiers because Paige [Bueckers], Caitlin [Clark], and Angel [Reese] are all playing together,” the Sparks star explained.

Ogwumike is a 2× WNBA All-Star and 3× WBCA Coaches' All-American, to name a few of her basketball accomplishments. She has not officially retired from the WNBA but she has not played in a game since 2023 to primarily focus on her broadcasting and analyst career. In late 2024, she signed multi-year extension with ESPN. She currently is a broadcaster across ESPN shows such as NBA Countdown, WNBA Countdown, and NBA Today.

The show will have new episodes twice-weekly on the ESPN digital platforms. Fans can also learn about the latest happenings in the NBA and WNBA on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other digital and podcast platforms.