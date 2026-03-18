As Cam Ward nears a return from his AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder which he picked up during the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans have added former Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Deculus. Deculus started five games last season and at 27 is an experienced addition with 26 career games and six starts across four NFL seasons, per a post on X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Deculus is expected to compete for the swing tackle role behind projected starters JC Latham and Dan Moore and joins on an undisclosed contract. He appeared in a career-high 13 games last season, logging 516 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.

Free-agent offensive tackle Austin Deculus reached agreement today with the Tennessee Titans Titans. Deculus started five games last season and now becomes the newest OL to be added to the Titans’ line. pic.twitter.com/AUIQr38vfA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

A sixth-round pick (No. 205 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, he has since moved through multiple organizations, including stints with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, Deculus has experience playing for a variety of teams and is part of a major roster reset as the Titans look to compete in the 2026 season. They have already made multiple moves, including restructuring Calvin Ridley’s contract to free up approximately $11 million in cap space.

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Regardless, Deculus was released by the Texans back in 2023 following training camp before being brought back to the practice squad. He was then elevated from the practice squad twice in 2023 before finally being signed to the active roster in late September.

Since then, he was snapped by the Jets, who eventually re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent, joining their active roster in December. A former LSU Tigers standout, Deculus has had regular playing time hard to come by in recent seasons but is nearing his prime.

He will be hoping to kick on from the career-best season he had last year for the Chargers, who had traded him from the Texans back in December 2024.