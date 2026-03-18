Auburn found itself unwanted on Selection Sunday as the program never came up during the announcement of the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 17-16 record, including 7-11 in the SEC. They hoped to squeeze into March Madness or at least a slot in the Final Four, but alas, neither happened.

Auburn settled for the NIT, where it was given the top seed. But even before the Tigers face South Alabama on Tuesday, they are already dealing with a problem, particularly with KeShawn Murphy.

“KeShawn Murphy did not show up for practice Monday and will not play in the Tigers’ first-round NIT game against South Alabama tonight,” reported AuburnSports' Justin Hokanson.

“Murphy did not communicate his decision to the staff beforehand.”

BREAKING: Auburn F KeShawn Murphy did not show up for practice Monday and will not play in the Tigers’ first-round NIT game against South Alabama tonight. Murphy did not communicate his decision to the staff beforehand. Details: https://t.co/WpjrgUQgqZ pic.twitter.com/q4FlYFbD6O — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) March 18, 2026

Murphy, a senior forward, averaged 10.7 points and team-highs of 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his first stint at Auburn.

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While he is on the radar for this year's NBA draft, he is largely considered a fringe prospect. Not showing up to practice will not improve his stock.

“Murphy was the only Auburn player who did not report to practice, which came one day after the Tigers learned they had missed the NCAA Tournament,” added Hokanson.

Without Murphy against South Alabama, Keyshawn Hall, Tahaad Pettiford, and Kevin Overton are expected to carry Auburn, while Sebastian Williams-Adams and Filip Jovic should get added minutes.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl already stated that they should find renewed motivation in competing in the NIT rather than sulk for not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn has yet to win a title in the NIT.