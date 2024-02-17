Social media erupted with joy after India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a series of milestones during his hundred against England in Rajkot.

Social media erupted with joy after India captain Rohit Sharma accomplished a series of milestones during his hundred in the first innings of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

A hundred of skill and maturity from the captain. Top test innings to pull a very inexperienced batting side out of a lot of trouble. #RohitSharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2024

When things aren't under control, #RohitSharma controls it in style…

Century in a tough situation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3iQEuOCbdf — CHETAN_पाटील🇮🇳 (@chetan_intro) February 15, 2024

Big names unavailable. Team in trouble at 33/3. Questions being asked about his personal form. And that's when Rohit chooses to silence everyone with the bat. 💯 👏👏#IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2024

Playing this kind of knock from 33-3 needs Elite Mindset. Rohit Sharma once again proved his worth.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/PXMvO5CRox — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) February 15, 2024

At 33-3 and with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar back in the hut, India looked in deep trouble at that stage. But captain Rohit Sharma decided to lead from the front as he went about his business in a calm and composed manner.

Not only did the 36-year-old opening batter combine with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to stitch together a crucial 204-run partnership with the local lad, but completed his 11th Test century as well.

While Rohit Sharma looked good to score a double hundred, he lost his concentration at the score of 131 when he went for a pull off a short ball from Mark Wood, only managing to loop the ball in the air to be caught by England captain Ben Stokes at mid-wicket.

Nonetheless, despite losing his wicket for 131 off Mark Wood, Rohit Sharma managed to become the oldest Indian captain to score a hundred in international cricket.

Before Rohit Sharma, the record was held by Vijay Hazare, who scored a ton against England in 1951 at the age of 36 years and 278 days. However, the Nagpur-born cricketer bettered it in Gujarat, having amassed his century against the Three Lions at 36 years and 291 days.

Besides going past Vijay Hazare's 73-year-old landmark, Rohit Sharma toppled the legendary MS Dhoni from the second spot amongst Indians with the most sixes in Test cricket. While MS Dhoni finished with 78 sixes during his Test career, Rohit Sharma leapfrogged him with three maximums against England in Rajkot. His tally of sixes in the five-day format stands at 80 now. Former India opener Virender Sehwag occupies the top spot with 90 sixes.

It was Rohit Sharma's third hundred as India captain in Test matches, taking him past Kapil Dev in this department. At present, he sits in ninth place as far as Indian captains with most centuries in the longest format of the game are concerned.

Rohit Sharma's predecessor, Virat Kohli, tops the list in this metric with 20 tons. Virat Kohli is followed by Sunil Gavaskar (11), Mohammad Azharuddin (9), Little Master Sachin Tendulkar (7), two-time World Cup winner MS Dhoni (5), Bengali icon Sourav Ganguly (5), MAK Pataudi (5), and current head coach Rahul Dravid (4).

With his hundred against England in Saurashtra, Rohit Sharma took his tally of centuries in the World Test Championships to eight, leaving English skipper Ben Stokes and Australian opener Usman Khawaja behind. Both Ben Stokes and Usman Khawaja have seven tons to their names in the World Test Championships.

Only premier England batter Joe Root (12), Australia's top-order batters Marnus Labuschange (9), Steve Smith (8) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (8) are ahead of Rohit Sharma in terms of three-figure scores in the WTC.

Rohit's well-crafted knock earned him rich plaudits from many former cricketers, including retired Indian batters Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, and Parthiv Patel.