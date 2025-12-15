Tempers flared in the middle of a tightly contested game when Deandre Ayton and Mark Williams had to be separated following a hard, emotional sequence in the paint.

The heated moment came after Williams converted an and-1, flexing and exchanging words with Ayton as the two big men bumped shoulders under the basket. Officials stepped in quickly, but not before both players continued jawing as teammates tried to calm things down. The referees ultimately assessed double technical fouls, preventing the situation from escalating further.

The confrontation added another layer of intensity to a game that already carried a playoff-like edge. The Los Angeles Lakers erased a 20-point deficit to pull out a comeback win, leaning heavily on late-game execution and composure at the free-throw line.

Ayton was productive despite the frustration. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, providing interior scoring and second-chance opportunities as the Suns tried to protect their lead. He shot efficiently around the rim and remained a focal point of Phoenix’s half-court offense, especially during the first half.

Williams matched the physicality. He posted 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks, consistently challenging shots and finishing through contact. His and-1 basket that sparked the confrontation came during a stretch where Phoenix was trying to halt Los Angeles’ momentum.

The Lakers ultimately stayed composed when it mattered most. LeBron James led with 26 points, adding three rebounds and four assists, and sealed the game at the free-throw line late. Los Angeles shot 33-of-43 from the stripe, a decisive edge in a game that tightened in the final minutes.