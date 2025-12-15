The final moments of Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will have people buzzing for days.

LeBron James and the Lakers escaped with a 116-114 win over Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, but not before a major scare down the stretch.

The Lakers entered the fourth quarter of the game with a nine-point lead. Los Angeles stretched that lead to 20 points in the final period, but the Suns made a spirited comeback bid. Phoenix even held a one-point advantage with 12.2 seconds remaining in regulation after Dillon Brooks found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer. But Brooks was ejected after bumping James.

WHAT AN UNREAL SEQUENCE FOR THE SUNS 😱 Ryan Dunn DENIES Marcus Smart and Dillon Brooks hits a potential game-winning 3-pointer 🔥 UNBELIEVABLE!!!!pic.twitter.com/QTxB1OU5wQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025

The crazy part did not end there, as James missed the technical free throw attempt to keep the Lakers behind by a point.

James atoned for his miss later when he made the game-tying and game-winning free throws after Devin Booker fouled the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player on a 3-point attempt.

James missed the first one but calmly sank the next two.

Of course, fans can't stop talking about how the game unfolded.

“Why tf y’all make everything stressful,” shared a social media user.

“Alright well i’m gonna change my pants,” another one said.

From another commenter on X, formerly Twitter: “Death taxes and lakers not being able to hold a lead😭 a win is a win tho good s**t.”

“Years taken off of me thanks,” claimed a different fan.

“YOU ALMOST KILLED ME A**HOLES. DONT YOU EVER DO THIS AGAIN! I FORGIVE YOU SINCE WE WON BUT YEAH,” one said.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers in scoring with 29 points, though he shot just 7-for-25 from the floor. James finished with 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting, while Deandre Ayton added 20 pointa nd grabbed 1o rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 18-7.