It was perhaps only a matter of time until Dillon Brooks got ejected on Sunday, as the Phoenix Suns hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Brooks received a technical foul just minutes into the first quarter and then got into an altercation with LeBron James in the third frame. With only 12.2 seconds left in the final period, Brooks was whistled for another technical foul, leading to his ejection, as shown in the video posted by ClutchPoints' Hayden Cilley.

Brooks was T'd up again up after bumping James following the former's three-pointer, which gave the Suns the lead, 114-113. Brooks felt that he was fouled, but no whistle was blown.

Dillon Brooks just received his second technical foul and has been ejected from the game. He had 18 points (11 in the fourth quarter). pic.twitter.com/ZrOkEkamBf — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brooks exited the game with 18 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. He shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers grabbed the win, 116-114, to improve to 18-7, including 11-3 on the road. The Suns fell to 14-12, including 8-5 at home.

Devin Booker had 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in his return from groin injury.

James missed the technical free throw after Brooks was ejected. He, however, atoned for it by sinking two of three freebies after he was fouled by Devin Booker on a three-point attempt and blocking Grayson Allen's floater in the ensuing possession.

James got heated in his earlier tussle with Brooks, who appeared to swat the ball toward the four-time MVP after he got fouled. James grabbed and shoved a referee as he was being held back by his teammates. He was called for a technical foul.

James finished with 26 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He also had a game-high eight turnovers.