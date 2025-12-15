The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a big win over the Connor Bedard-less Chicago Blackhawks. Despite Chicago being without Bedard, Detroit earned its victory as it continues to cement itself in the Atlantic Division playoff picture. On Sunday night, they made a move that could give them a bit of goal-scoring depth ahead of their next game.

The Red Wings have recalled forward John Leonard from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, the team announced on Sunday night. In a corresponding move, veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson has been reassigned to Grand Rapids. Gustafsson returns to Grand Rapids after a brief recall under emergency conditions on December 11.

Leonard has been around the block a bit in his professional career. He is a former sixth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut with San Jose during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, scoring three goals and 13 points in 44 games.

Since then, he has only played 26 NHL games, with little impact. However, he has become one of the AHL's best scoring forwards over the last few seasons. In 2024-25, he scored a career high 36 goals for the Charlotte Checkers, who are affiliated with the Florida Panthers. Leonard signed with Grand Rapids during the summer.

His addition to the Griffins has been a massive one. Grand Rapids is far and away the best team in the AHL this season. In fact, they have lost just twice this year, owning a record of 22-1-0-1 so far. Leonard, as mentioned, leads the league with 19 goals in 20 games. He is third in the league with 29 points, as well.

It's unlikely Leonard will provide this level of play for the Red Wings at the NHL level. However, it's certainly hard to argue that he hasn't at least earned a look. With Mason Appleton hitting injured reserve, Detroit needed an extra forward. Leonard is primed to make his team debut on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.