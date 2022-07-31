Twitter storm after Australia cricketer ‘insults’ Sachin Tendulkar

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has faced a severe backlash on Twitter after fans assumed that his reply to a tweet from Sachin Tendulkar insulted the legendary India cricketer.

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for the Indian women’s team, wishing them good luck for their Commonwealth Games (CWG) fixture against Australia as cricket returned to the quadrennial event after 24 years. The last time the sport featured in CWG was way back in 1998 when the prestigious competition was held in Malaysia.

“Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet, Marnus Labuschagne said, “Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too.”

His choice of words for the Master Blaster, however, didn’t go well with the Indian supporters as they reckoned that the Australian cricket star didn’t show the respect which Sachin Tendulkar deserved by being an all-time great.

The fans pointed out that even India’s biggest names in the game, including former skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma, didn’t address him as just “Sachin”. While some of them called him “Sachin Sir”, others called him “Paaji” – a reference to elder brother in Indian languages.

Indian cricket admirers were furious at Marnus Labuschagne for not calling the retired Mumbai-born cricketer “Sachin Sir”.

“You were in your nappies Labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect,” a fan posted on social media.

“Mr. Marnus, Sachin is almost double ur age. And his records triple of yours. Have some respect while taking name,” another said on the micro-blogging website.

“He is not only your father in cricket!! He is father of cricket!!!” a third claimed.

“Learn some manners too! show some respect, he is a legend of the game!” a fourth declared.

“You are disgusting, he is God of cricket call him sir or legend,” a fifth stated.

You were in your nappies labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect. — Shivendra Singh (@shiv_speaks) July 29, 2022

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — 🏏 (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

He is not only your father in cricket!!

He is father of cricket!!! — Cricket Analyst And Prediction (@Crickettrendss) July 29, 2022

When he debuted in International cricket you did not born. Just you started becomes hormones so please give respect to Our Sir Sachin Tendulkar. His age as like your Father — Boltaindia (@Hassanshana3) July 29, 2022

You are disgusting,,he is god of cricket call him sir or legend 🙏🙏 — Bhumihar Prashant (@BhumiharPrasha2) July 29, 2022

The fans may be criticizing Marnus Labuschagne for ‘disrespecting’ Sachin Tendulkar, but the highest run-getter in international cricket had praised the 28-year-old for reminding him of himself in 2020.

“I happened to be watching the second Ashes Test at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Sachin Tendulkar said at the time. “I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’. There is something about him,” Sachin Tendulkar added. When the India great was asked which current batter reminded him of himself, Sachin Tendulkar pointed in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne. “His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say.” “Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move. That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he explained.

In response, Marnus Labuschagne said that he was “grateful” to Sachin Tendulkar as such words coming from a legend like him meant a lot to him.

“It was pretty amazing, it’s one that definitely when I saw it, I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really,” Labuschagne had told cricket.com.au.

Talking about Marnus Labuschagne’s career, he’s among the most prolific batters of the modern era, especially in Test cricket. So far, he has scored 2539 runs in 28 matches in the longest format of the sport.

But the most impressive part of his batting numbers is his average. At 54.02, his current average is more than Sachin Tendulkar who retired with an average of over 53 during his illustrious career which spanned 24 years.

Since making his debut in 2018, Marnus Labuschagne has not only become an integral part of the batting line-up but is regarded as one of the best batters around in all conditions. Alongside his 2539 runs, he has also made seven centuries and 13 fifties for Australia in Tests.

Coming back to the CWG clash, Harmanpreet Kaur and company didn’t start their campaign on a good note as they lost a thriller to Australia by three wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur‘s fifty and Shafali Varma’s whirlwind 48 powered India to 154/8 and after Renuka Singh reduced Australia to 49/5 after she tore apart their top order, they were the firm favorites to secure a comfortable victory in Birmingham.

However, Ashleigh Gardner had other ideas as she smacked a 35-ball 52 not out to take the Australians over the line. Ashleigh Gardner was ably supported by Grace Harris who made a crucial 37 to help Australia seal their first win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.