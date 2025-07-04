The Dallas Wings are finally finding their rhythm, and they have their rookies to thank. With just eight players suited up, Dallas stunned the Phoenix Mercury, 98–89, in a statement win led by Wings rookie duo Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James.

Aziaha James erupted for a career-high 28 points, knocking down five three-pointers while adding six rebounds and six assists. Her phenomenal performance cemented her place in WNBA history. She set the tone early, dropping 20 points by halftime and relentlessly attacking Phoenix’s defense. Her energy, shot-making, and tempo gave Dallas an instant spark and helped build a commanding early lead.

Not to be outdone, Paige Bueckers added 23 points and five assists of her own. In just her 13th career game, she surpassed the 250-point mark, making her one of the fastest rookies ever to reach that milestone. Bueckers also joined Jennifer Azzi as the only rookies in franchise history to record multiple 20-point games while shooting at least 70% from the field.

Paige Bueckers vs Phoenix: 23 PTS

5 AST

8-11 FG Joins Jennifer Azzi as the only rookies in franchise history with multiple 20 PT games on 70 FG%.

Together, Bueckers and James made league history. They became the first rookie duo ever to each record at least 20 points and five assists in the same game. Their combined 51 points powered the Wings past a Mercury team loaded with veterans, playoff experience, and star power.

The Wings also dominated the interior despite being shorthanded. With a rotating cast of bigs holding down the paint, Dallas out-rebounded Phoenix and controlled second-chance opportunities. The team’s size advantage was key in neutralizing the Mercury’s star forwards and giving the Wings crucial defensive stops when it mattered most.

With the win, Dallas improved to 6–13, continuing a remarkable turnaround from their rough 1–11 start. The chemistry between the rookies is undeniable, and their fearless play has injected new life into the franchise. Now riding momentum and growing confidence, the Wings are climbing back into the playoff conversation.

They’ll face Phoenix again in a rematch on Monday, this time on the road. But one thing’s clear, these rookies aren’t just part of the rebuild. They’re leading it. With performances like this, could Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James be the future stars the Wings has been waiting for?