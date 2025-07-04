Two-time NBA champion and Jackson State legend Lindsey Hunter has been named the head coach of Sparta High School boy's basketball team in Michigan, per a report by WAPT. The new position is a continuation of a unique basketball journey that started in the SWAC at both Alcorn State and Jackson State, then being drafted into the NBA and etching himself in history.

He began his basketball career at Alcorn State, where he earned SWAC Freshman of the Year honors in 1989. He then transferred to Jackson State and continued his stellar play for a storied athletic program. While a member of the Tigers basketball team, he averaged 26.7 points per game as a senior, and earned SWAC Player of the Year recognition in 1993. Hunter was used to upset victories before he made it to the NBA, as he led Jackson State to a resounding upset victory over UConn in the NIT tournament. He scored 39 points in the game, ultimately powering Jackson State to a 90-88 victory over the Huskies.

Following his time at Jackson State, he was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, in which he played 12 seasons with the team. He was a pivitol part of two championship teams: the Lakers in 2002 alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and the 2004 Pistons team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history by defeating the star-studded Lakers in a 5-game Finals series.

Hunter isn't a stranger to the coaching ranks, as he served as a coach with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns and ultimately was named interim head coach ofr the Sun in 2012. In 2019, he joined a legacy of former pro players becoming HBCU head coaches, as he accepted a position as the head coach of Mississippi Valley State University. Now, he plans to use his resounding basketball experience to develop high school players into the professionals they desire to be.