Thursday was a hectic day for Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally. She played against her former team, the Dallas Wings, for the first time back in the College Park Center.

Following the game, Sabally said she's moving on from the Wings after they booed her during the game. However, she mentioned that it was a sign of respect for them to do that.

Despite the negativity surrounding her return, the All-Star starter had some kind words on her Instagram story for some Wings fans.

“Thanks to those that didn’t Boo lmaooo,” Sabally wrote. “Dallas will always be my Rookie Grounds, and I love the city.”

During her time in Dallas, Sabally shone and proved why she was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Being nicknamed “The Unicorn” wasn't just for show.

She can do just about anything on the court. The 2023 season was when she truly made her mark. Sabally won the Most Improved Player Award, along with making the All-WNBA first team.

The following season, she suffered a shoulder injury that kept her out until the All-Star break. After playing for the German Women's National Team, she came back and played the rest of the season with the Wings.

That was the beginning of the end, though, as Sabally was traded to the Mercury during the offseason.

Satou Sabally is thriving with Mercury

For the second time in her career, Sabally is an All-Star starter. She's played in every game this season, despite the team missing Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Natasha Mack for extended periods.

As a result, there's been more of an offensive burden placed on the German National Team star. Regardless of that, she rose to the occasion and has turned herself into a truly complete player.

The playmaking has improved, while the scoring and shooting efficiency have always been present. Playing alongside Thomas and Copper makes her life even easier, as she's open a good chunk of time due to their slashing abilities.

There doesn't appear to be any love lost between her and the Wings organization.

Some of that bad blood might brew some more on Monday, as the two teams will square off once again in Phoenix.