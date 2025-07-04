Much like other leagues, debates over greatness in the WNBA are feverish. For some, Candace Parker is on their Mount Rushmore.

After all, she will have her jersey retired by two teams, the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.

Others may mention the likes of Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, or Rebecca Lobo. However, Parker provided her list of unexpected names on her Mount Rushmore, per All Facts No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson.

Her top five included Ticha Penicheiro, Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson, and Lauren Jackson. She put Penicheiro in one position.

“To be honest with you I think Ticha Penicheiro is one of the best point guards to ever play the game and she shaped how I viewed setting up teammates and passing, and scoring, all that” Parker said.

Then, she said would put Diana Taurasi at the two spot.

“I think I’ve gotta give it up to Diana Taurasi, who is one of the greats. I remember playing her during her prime and if you were late showing on a screen it was a layup. You talk about logo threes, we weren’t even allowed to take those shots and Diana was like, no, shoot those shots. So two I would say Diana Taurasi.”

On the blocks, Parker would put Tina Thompson of the Houston Comets.

“Three, I honestly would say Tina Thompson is a huge role model for me just in terms of being that post that can play different spots and different positions.”

At the four spot, she added fellow LA Sparks legend Lauren Jackson.

“Fourth position, I shaped my game after Lauren Jackson,” Parker said. “Lauren Jackson to me was postionless basketball before the Dirk Nowitzki’s and all that stuff. Australian, came here at a young age was able to stretch the floor with her shot, but also put it on the deck. She was a tough guard.”

Candace Parker's WNBA Mount Rushmore in a nutshell

Penicheiro played 15 years in the WNBA (1998-2012). She played for the Sacramento Monarchs, Sparks, and Sky. Along the way, she became known as “The Assist Queen” for her playmaking skills.

Penicheiro was a four-time WNBA All-Star, and the Monarchs won the championship in 2005.

Taurasi is one of the standard bearers for excellence in women's basketball. She played 20 years in the WNBA and became the all-time leading scorer.

Furthermore, Taurasi is a three-time WNBA champion with the Phoenix Mercury (2007, 2009, 2014) and a 10-time All-Star.

Thompson was a key figure in the Houston Comets dynasty. They won the first four WNBA titles (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000). She was a nine-time All-Star and an eight-time All-WNBA Selection.

As for Jackson, she is a two-time WNBA champion (2004, 2010), three-time WNBA MVP (2003, 2007, 2010), and WNBA Finals MVP (2010). Jackson won championships with the Sparks and Seattle Storm.