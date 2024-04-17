In a tribute to a legendary career, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Wednesday that its annual award for the Women's National Coach of the Year will now be named in honor of Geno Auriemma, the storied head coach of the UConn women’s basketball team. THe recognition places Auriemma among the most celebrated figures in college basketball history.
The decision to rename the award follows Auriemma's unparalleled success in women’s college basketball. Over his tenure, he has claimed the USBWA Coach of the Year title six times, more than any other coach since the award’s inception, per Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. The renaming of the award ensures that Auriemma’s influence on the sport will continue to be acknowledged long after his retirement.
Auriemma, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, is one of only four women's coaches to have received the USBWA award multiple times. Notably, South Carolina's Dawn Staley is nearing Auriemma’s record with her fourth win in the past five years. Other notable coaches include Kim Mulkey of LSU and former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, each with three awards. The award, previously the only unnamed accolade presented by the USBWA, highlights the significance of exceptional coaching in women's basketball.
Geno Auriemma has led Huskies to new heights
Under Auriemma’s leadership, the UConn Huskies have soared to extraordinary heights, securing 11 NCAA championships, six undefeated seasons and 23 Final Four appearances, including an unparalleled streak of 14 from 2008 to 2022. These accomplishments set records not just in women's basketball but across the sport as a whole. Additionally, Auriemma is on the brink of becoming the winningest coach in college basketball, trailing just behind the recently retired Tara VanDerveer of Stanford.
The 2023-24 season showcased some of Auriemma’s finest coaching. Despite significant challenges, including a roster limited by injuries, UConn made a deep run in the tournament. The team maintained an undefeated record in the Big East and secured a spot in the Final Four after defeating top-seeded USC in the Elite Eight. The Huskies' journey concluded with a narrow defeat to Iowa in the national semifinals, in a game that highlighted their resilience and strategic prowess.
“Few would have suspected back in his Philly days – or on the day he signed his first contract to coach UConn, given its place in the sport at that moment – that Geno would become the most successful of them all, breaking records that are unlikely to be surpassed,” Mel Greenberg, vice president of the USBWA, stated in a press release. “It is fitting and proper that his name be associated annually with the USBWA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year.”
Looking ahead, Auriemma is set to continue his coaching career at UConn at least through the 2024-25 season, buoyed by the return of standout player Paige Bueckers for her fifth year. As contract negotiations potentially extend his tenure through 2029, the legacy of Geno Auriemma will undoubtedly influence generations of players and coaches alike.