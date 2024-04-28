Geno Auriemma and the UConn women's basketball team landed a major acquisition from the transfer portal Sunday, securing former Ivy League Player of the Year, Kaitlyn Chen. Chen's commitment to UConn, which she announced via social media, is poised to bring new depth and experience to the Huskies' lineup.
The 5-foot-9 guard from San Marino, California, has had a distinguished career at Princeton, where she played under former UConn player Carla Berube. Chen’s impressive stats include averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season, achievements that earned her WBCA honorable mention All-American status, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. In a game hosted by UConn against Princeton in December 2022, she scored 18 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed two rebounds over 37 minutes, per Maggie Vanoni of CT INsider. Over her three-year tenure at Princeton, Chen's averages were 14.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while playing 34.9 minutes per game.
In 2023, she was named the Ivy League Player of the Year campaign, averaging 16.2 points per game. She also contributed significantly to Princeton's three consecutive Ivy League tournament championships and NCAA tournament appearances. Her track record speaks volumes about her capabilities on the court.
Kaitlyn Chen can't play for an Ivy League team as a graduate student
Chen's move comes as the Ivy League's rules prevent graduate students from participating in athletic programs, precluding her from using her final year of eligibility at Princeton. Her transfer to UConn is not only a personal step forward but also a strategic gain for the Huskies. Chen is expected to fill the gap left by Nika Muhl's departure to the WNBA and to add to a backcourt that boasts talents like 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers, rising sophomore KK Arnold, and Azzi Fudd, among others.
Meanwhile, Auriemma hasn’t been shy in sharing his views about the transfer portal and other rule changes that could affect women’s college basketball. During a press briefing following a game against St. John's in January, Auriemma addressed the stark turnover in rosters as a result of the transfer portal, lamenting the transactional nature of the movement.
In an era where college athletics is adapting to the changing tides of player agency, Auriemma’s traditionalist view highlights the tension between fostering team growth and navigating the increasing fluidity of player movement.
Auriemma's concerns extend to the discussion of a “1-and-done” rule in women's basketball. He fears such a rule could erode the game's growth, which has been nurtured through the years by fans' connections with players. Citing examples of players like Caitlin Clark and Bueckers, Auriemma has stressed the significance of players growing with their college teams and the fans who follow them.
The WNBA currently has specific eligibility rules for draft entrants, requiring them to have graduated, be close to graduation, or reach a certain age. The ongoing conversation around eligibility is further complicated by the NCAA's NIL policies, which have opened avenues for players to earn while still in school. This, coupled with the current collective bargaining agreement and the potential for renegotiation, leaves the future of early draft entry in women's basketball a subject of debate.