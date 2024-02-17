Geno Auriemma had a genuine reaction to Paige Bueckers' UConn return announcement

UConn women's basketball has seen better days, with their aura of invincibility and top-10 national ranking no longer intact. The Huskies struggled against strong non-conference competition this year, which does not bode well for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But a healthy Paige Bueckers can be a game-changer in March, and for the 2024-25 season.

The star, who has had her college career ravaged by injuries, announced on UConn's senior night that she will be back next year ready to end her adversity-laden tenure in Storrs on a high note. Her announcement, which came before a runaway 85-44 win over Georgetown, left the packed crowd in Gampel Pavilion roaring in approval. Head coach Geno Auriemma processed the big news from nearby on the court.

The 11-time national champion was learning of Bueckers' return for the first time, per The UConn Blog's Daniel Connolly. His reaction was authentic and thereby quite touching.

Geno said he found out Paige Bueckers was coming back next season at the same time as everyone else at Gampel. This was his reaction immediately afterwards: pic.twitter.com/KfuCtECEkJ — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) February 17, 2024

Auriemma will turn 70 in March and has accomplished everything imaginable in women's college basketball, so any season could be his final one at this point. He has coached many great players throughout his unmatched run, but Paige Bueckers immediately jumps out as a “what could have been.”

To be clear, the 22-year-old won AP Player of the Year as a freshman and is still a dominant force today, but ankle surgery and a torn ACL have prevented her from reaching her sky-high ceiling. It could also be one of the reasons why UConn has lost its ironclad grip on the sport. Perhaps Bueckers' return decision can also be the deciding factor for Geno Auriemma when he officially makes his own choice.

The No. 15 Huskies host No. 20 Creighton on Monday as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.