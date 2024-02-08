Auriemma achieved 1,200 wins in just 39 seasons, faster than other 1,200 win-holders Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer.

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma reached a historic 1,200th career victory, as the Huskies overpowered Seton Hall on Wednesday with a decisive 67-34 win, with Aaliyah Edwards leading the charge with 18 points and 15 rebounds. The win places Auriemma among the elite ranks of Division I basketball coaches, sharing space with legends like Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer.

Auriemma's journey reflects not just on wins but a larger impact on women's basketball.

The celebration post-game was filled with joy and nostalgia, as Auriemma reminisced about the humble beginnings of the UConn women's program. From a doubleheader with the men's team in 1987 that drew a small audience to over 14,000 fans at the game Wednesday, the growth of UConn women's basketball mirrors the evolution of women's basketball. Auriemma's reflection on creating a “subculture” speaks volumes of the cultural shift and the creation of a legacy that transcends the game.

“We created a subculture that didn't exist,” Auriemma said, per ESPN. “It wasn't there. And through a lot of hard work and a lot of people putting a lot of hard work into it, a culture was born out of nothing.”

Auriemma's journey to 1,200 wins faster than others

Achieving 1,200 wins in his 39th season, Geno Auriemma's path to this milestone has been remarkably quicker than his contemporaries. Under his guidance, UConn has been a dominant force in women's basketball, with 11 national titles, 22 Final Four appearances and a streak of seasons with at least 25 wins stretching back to 1992-93.

Auriemma's impact includes setting the foundation for stars like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Paige Bueckers, who once looked up to the Huskies as little girls dreaming of greatness.

“Just coming here, being a part of this legacy, being a part of the program that he and (associate head coach Chris Dailey) have built and all the alums, it's just a blessing,” said Bueckers, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half for the Huskies, who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season. “It's amazing. It's what you dreamt of as a kid is coming to be part of this amazing program.”

Auriemma was quick to share credit for the milestone win, highlighting the contributions of Dailey, who has been at his side through all 1,200 victories. Despite the monumental achievement, he remained modest about his future in coaching, hinting at a career that may be closer to its conclusion than its zenith.

“I could probably say, with a great deal of certainty, that I'll never be No. 1 in wins, I don't think that will happen,” he said. “And I'm still going to enjoy my wine and I'm going to sleep good tonight.”