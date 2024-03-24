The UConn women's basketball team notched another victory on the court against Jackson State Saturday, but the win carried a sweeter note as it aligned with the 70th birthday of coach Geno Auriemma. Paige Bueckers, UConn's star guard, extended a celebratory message after the victory, jokingly wishing the coach “Happy birthday Grandpa,” at the postgame news conference, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Huskies' 86-64 win over Jackson State was powered by a stellar performance from Bueckers, who scored 28 points, and freshman Ashlynn Shade, who added 26. Aaliyah Edwards, despite wearing a mask due to a broken nose, contributed a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Their win was UConn's 30th consecutive opening-round win. The team, now at a 30-5 record, exemplifies the powerhouse Auriemma has cultivated over his tenure.
“These two (Bueckers and Shade) and Aaliyah, were just magnificent,” Auriemma said, per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “That's what you need … These two did what they're good at and Aaliyah did what she's good at and if we can keep that up, then we're going to be OK.”
“To come out in a huge-stakes game, March Madness game, where it's win-or-go-home and perform like that on your first time on the stage is really huge, especially getting confidence in what you want to continue to do the rest of the way,” Bueckers added about Shade. “Her being aggressive, we need it. Her looking for a shot, we need it. So for her to do it and come out with as much confidence as she did tonight was huge.”
Paige Bueckers' return to form
Bueckers' performance silenced any doubts about her return to form after overcoming knee injuries that hindered her previous seasons. Her sophomore year was mostly lost to a left knee injury, and an ACL injury in the same knee wiped out her entire last season.
She scored eight of UConn's first 10 points against Jackson State and led the charge with an early layup and foul shot, setting a confident tempo for the Huskies. The fact that Paige Bueckers hadn't played a completely healthy game in the NCAA Tournament for three years was irrelevant.
“I said, ‘What do you think I'm going to talk to you about?' She said, ‘That I have to take over the (NCAA) tournament. That I have to do what I did in the Big East Tournament and I have to make sure that I'm everything that my team needs me to be,'” Auriemma said of his pre-game discussion with Bueckers. “That's when I knew that it means a lot to her because being in the tournament, coming off an injury and then being in a tournament missing a whole year. Those are her last two tournament experiences. I know that this was a big, big deal for her.”
“Paige, when she starts off like that, it makes everybody feel a lot more confident,” Auriemma added. “They can breathe a little bit easier knowing that she's pretty much taken control of the game … She's a forgotten entity in the country, you know … I think maybe she reminded everybody that she's still pretty good.”
The game saw UConn's offensive onslaught and a defensive masterclass, leaving Jackson State trailing and ending their 21-game winning streak. Jackson State’s Ti'Ian Boler put up a respectable 25-point effort, but the Huskies' strategy and focus proved too much, holding the Tigers to a mere 30% shooting by halftime. UConn's assertiveness in the paint, where they outscored Jackson State 34-14, showcased their ability to control the game's flow and dynamics.
As for games played on Auriemma's birthday, the Huskies improved to a 13-1 record. With the next round of the NCAA Tournament set against Syracuse on Monday, Bueckers and her teammates are on the cusp for further success, as they aim to advance to the Sweet 16 in Portland, Oregon.
“We just wanted to continue to keep our foot on the gas, don't let up,” Bueckers said. “… We know that every single game during this time everybody's playing for their lives, so nobody's going to give up. Nobody is just going to ease off the throttle.”