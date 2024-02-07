Under Auriemma, UConn women's basketball has won 11 national championships, made it to 22 Final Fours, and has had six perfect seasons.

In the competitive arena of Division I college basketball, milestones come and go, but for UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, reaching 1,200 wins is a significant achievement that places him in the elite company of coaching legends such as Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202 wins) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206). However, the Hall of Famer has taken a humble approach to becoming only the third coach in history to hit such a milestone, a feat he could accomplish as soon as Wednesday night against Seton Hall.

“Anything to celebrate something,” Auriemma said, via Payton Eaton-Robb of The Associated Press.

“I like to think that our basketball program is going to be more remembered for the 11 national championships that we have, rather than the number of wins that I have or may get down the road,” he added.

Despite his casual demeanor, Auriemma's journey to 1,200 wins is historic. Achieving this milestone in his 39th season, faster than any other coach including Krzyzewski and VanDerveer, highlights his career that has been defined by success and consistency. Auriemma's tenure at UConn has transformed the program into a powerhouse, notching 11 national championships, 22 Final Fours and six perfect seasons since he took the helm in 1985.

The house that Geno Auriemma built

His ability to build a dynasty at UConn, attracting top talent like Paige Bueckers and producing professional and Olympic athletes, has broadened the audience for women's basketball and elevated the sport to new heights.

“What stands out to me is the totality of what he has built in Storrs,” said ESPN analyst and former UConn basketball player Rebecca Lobo, who led the Huskies to its first title in 1995. “The national championships, league championships, the consecutive win streaks, the teams that seem to yearly get inducted into the Huskies of Honor, the sure-fire Hall of Fame players. Twelve-hundred is amazing on its own, but when you look at it intertwined with everything else, it’s mind-boggling.”

DePaul coach Doug Bruno also praised his contributions to the game.

“I’ll argue with anybody in any bar in any town in the world and the United States of America about which college program has done the most (for the game),” Bruno said. “And it’s UConn.”

Bueckers, the 2021 National Player of the Year, said that her decision to attend the school was driven by her desire to play under Auriemma.

“From the start, he expects the same out of every single player; he builds a relationship with every single player,” Bueckers said. “And he demands greatness and you can see it in the championships and the success here, the total number of wins, the players he produces for the pros, the Olympics.”

While he remains cryptic about his coaching future, Auriemma's focus remains on the quality of players he brings into the program, underscoring his commitment to excellence over numbers. His approach to coaching and team building has been instrumental in UConn's success.

“We’re still getting the kind of players that I like to coach and I enjoy being around,” Auriemma said. “But my friends back home (say) ‘Hey, Stay. Stay until you get it, so you can become number one.’ For what purpose? Seriously, for what purpose?”