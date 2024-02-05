Paige Bueckers likens Geno Auriemma to LeBron amid his pursuit of a landmark 1,200th win.

In the world of college basketball, few names resonate like UConn women's basketbll coach Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers. Recently, Bueckers made an interesting comparison, likening her coach to basketball legend LeBron James. The comparison comes as Auriemma, nearing his 70th birthday and 1,200 career win as a coach, continues to lead the Huskies with the same energy that has brought the team unparalleled success.

“It's like LeBron,” Bueckers said, via Dan Gelston of the Associated Press. “It’s so hard to stay that great for that long.”

The depth of Auriemma's legacy is highlighted in an anecdote from a Philadelphia sandwich shop, Collegeville Italian Bakery. A frame reserved for Auriemma's photo remains conspicuously empty, atop a display case, right beside Joel Embiid memorabilia. Raised in Norristown, Pennsylvania, about 10 miles from the Collegeville Italian Bakery, Auriemma's ties to the area are still strong. The shop, a family favorite for cheesesteaks, continues to relish his patronage, especially when Auriemma places large orders for his team during their games at Villanova.

The shop's owner, Steve Carcarey, jokingly noted that Auriemma's picture will be up as soon as a key criteria is met – Auriemma himself must visit the store. It's the unwritten rule for a spot on Collegeville Italian Bakery's “Bar of Fame.”

UConn's future and Geno Auriemma's vision for the Huskies

On the court, Auriemma's legacy is undisputed. With UConn set to face Seton Hall on Wednesday, a win would mark his 1,200th career victory, adding to his impressive resume of 11 national championships. The achievement would place him in the elite company of coaches like Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, yet Auriemma's focus remains on the team's success rather than personal accolades.

“He doesn’t care about 1,202 or 1,203 or 1,204,” said DePaul coach Doug Bruno, who worked under Auriemma as a women's basketball team assistant. “He cares about those 11 banners. He’d probably cut his head open trying to get his 12th.”

Bueckers, the former AP Player of the Year, reflected on the enduring impact of Auriemma's coaching. She sees a parallel with LeBron James' career, where sustained greatness is a rare feat. Auriemma's ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing landscape, marked by the complexities of transfer portals and NIL rules, highlights his expertise. His approach, blending traditional methods with modern challenges, has helped keep UConn women's basketball a top program year after year.

Auriemma, Huskies want to break title drought

The UConn women's team continues to attract attention, not just for its legacy but for its current performance. Despite an eight-year national title drought, the team remains a powerhouse in the Big East. Players like Bueckers, recovering from a torn ACL, have returned to form, signifying the resilience of the program.

It’s so different, man. It’s so, so different looking at it from a 40-year perspective,” Auriemma said of coaching. “Right now, the beauty of coaching is trying to make them have a similar experience that those other players had. When you see it actually happening, it’s really, really rewarding. It just doesn’t happen enough.”

Auriemma's future remains a topic of speculation. Yet, as he approaches a potential retirement, his focus is unwavering. The pursuit of a 12th national title drives him, echoing his sentiment that the joy of coaching lies in creating memorable experiences for his players.

“I think that’s why coaches get into coaching,” Geno Auriemma said, “is to have those kind of relationships with their players.”