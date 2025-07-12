The Detroit Pistons jumped off to an impressive start in the NBA Summer League by defeating the New York Knicks 104-86. Second-year forward Ron Holland stole the show with an outstanding performance to lead the Pistons to victory.

Holland was engaged on both ends of the floor, finishing with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He led all scorers in points and was versatile with how he totaled those buckets. Holland shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The Knicks sent Holland to the free throw line 13 times, and he was able to hit eight of those attempts.

The 20-year-old wingman was active early with three steals in the first few possessions of the game. New York struggled with the Pistons' defensive energy, and Holland was regularly involved in that action. Detroit got off to a fast start by creating a majority of the Knicks' 16 turnovers early in the first half.

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon was featured in an interview on NBA TV during the team's first Summer League contest. He spoke highly of Detroit's future, Holland's work ethic during the offseason, and how he has progressed so far heading into his second season with Detroit.

“The one thing that we liked about Ron when we took him was just the competitive nature, the work ethic, and he is about basketball. He wants to be the greatest player he can be,” Langdon stated. “He puts the time in, he puts the work in, he's a great teammate. Everything that we thought he was going to be he's been in the year he's been with us. You can see the difference in his shot, and it's because he's put the work in.”

Holland sparked some big support from his teammates during the third quarter with a highlight put-back dunk. The budding young wing threw down a slam through contact off a miss that also sent him to the free throw line. Teammates Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and other Pistons jumped out of their seats in excitement as Holland continued to show out.

Pistons' depth overwhelms the Knicks

While Holland had a standout performance, Detroit collectively stepped up as a team on their way to their first Summer League victory. All five starters finished with double-digit point totals and made a significant impact for the Pistons.

Point guard Daniss Jenkins was a tough cover for New York as he scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. He effectively stretched the floor as well, knocking down 3-of-5 triples. Center Tolu Smith also recorded a double-double for Detroit with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Five of those boards came on the offensive glass, creating extra chance opportunities.

Rookie Chaz Lanier scored 10 points in 25 minutes of his first game in a Pistons uniform. He showed brief glimpses of that promising jump shot by going 4-of-11 from the field and 2-of-7 from 3. Forward Bobi Klintman was active all over with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The undefeated Pistons will return to action against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Tipoff for the second matchup will begin at 4 PM Eastern Standard Time.