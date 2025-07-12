The Boston Red Sox have a chance to climb the ranks in the American League East this weekend. Their series against the Tampa Bay Rays is arguably the most important of their season. The team is focused on winning now, the Red Sox front office is thinking about the trade deadline. Boston needs a reliever, and one player that could be moved is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

Aroldis Chapman has held his own as Alex Cora's closer so far this season. However, Boston could use another more reliable option to turn to in close games. The Red Sox are in a position where they need to make up ground in the second half of the season. With Hunter Dobbins leaving Boston's game on Friday with an apparent injury, they need all the help they can get.

Chapman has been at the center of drama this season, but has played relatively well in his 16th season. However, the question is how much longer the southpaw can keep it going. If he falls apart down the stretch of the season or gets hurt, the Red Sox are in a tough spot. Because of his volatility, Boston is under pressure to have a good backup plan in place, just in case.

Helsley is not the All-Star talent he used to be, but he is one of the better players on a surprisingly good Cardinals team. Despite a slower start this season, he is still within the top ten in saves in Major League Baseball. He remains one of the most feared pitchers in the ninth inning.

Here is a trade the Red Sox could offer the Cardinals for Helsley before the July 31 deadline.

Red Sox receive: RP Ryan Helsley

Cardinals receive: 3B Abraham Toro

Why should the Red Sox trade for Helsley?

Ryan Helsley is the best reliever on this year's market. While the Cardinals' approach to the deadline might not be what other teams want it to be, players on their team will be available. Their closer is at the top of the list with his expiring deal leaving St. Louis almost no other option at the deadline.

Helsley secured 49 saves last season, by far the best mark of his career. His pace is way off this season, but he is still capable of racking them up at a high rate. His five blown saves has already matched a career-high, but that could just be an outlier after a career season. The trick for contenders is setting the right price for Helsley at the deadline.

Chapman and Helsley are comparable players this season, even if they do it in different ways. However, the latter's approach is much more sustainable. Chapman relies on his overwhelming velocity, but at 37 years old, his speed could leave him at any given moment. Add in the increased injury risk, and the Red Sox need someone like Helsley to spell their current closer in the bullpen.

Helsley's contract is a one-year deal, giving Boston flexibility to make the most of the rest of the season. If the Red Sox want to, they can use the back half of the season to convince the closer to re-sign with them. At 30 years old, the veteran could be a big piece of the Red Sox roster moving forward. Boston might as well bring him in to help now rather than wait until the winter.

Why should the Cardinals trade for Toro?

St. Louis could be one of many teams looking to sell at the deadline. Even though they have over-performed so far, experts around the league believe that the Cardinals will come back down to earth. St. Louis' front office has revealed their plan for the trade market, but they lack the star power to contend with the top teams in the National League this fall.

St. Louis has been trying to trade away Nolan Arenado away for months. If they do, there is a hole at third base on Oliver Marmol's lineup. Abraham Toro is a perfect fit at third and first base if the Cardinals want to move on from Willson Contreras as well. The switch-hitter fits what St. Louis needs now, as well as their plans for the future.

At .281 with five home runs across 51 games, Toro is playing well. However, his limited opportunities could have him searching for a way out of Boston. When Triston Casas returns from injury, he will replace Toro at first base heading into next season. Without a concrete role on the team, Toro could find himself buried on Cora's roster.

ESPN's Jeff Passan has shouted out Toro for his contributions to the Red Sox this season. However, he is not a part of the team's young core. If he is the price it takes to bring Helsley in, Boston should consider doing so to give them the best chance to win both now and moving forward.