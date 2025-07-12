Billy Napier and the Florida Gators landed a talented prospect to the defensive side of the ball with KJ Ford.

Ford announced his commitment to the Gators on Friday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He comes from Duncanville, Texas, as he chose playing in the Sunshine State over Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“Going to make a statement in the SEC,” Ford said to Fawcett.

Ford boasts a four-star ranking with a 93 score on 247Sports. He is the 11th-best player at his position, the 16th-best in the state of Texas, and the 98th-best in the country.

“Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length. May most appropriately embody a traditional three-point, 4-3 end, primarily aligned as a 7-tech. That said, likely a potentially scheme-versatile edge who could also provide valuable snaps as a hybrid two-point, 3-4 rusher. Uses leverage and sudden point-of-attack strength to affect the run game,” scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said.

“Still developing consistent bend-and-dip flexibility, but flashes arc-running ability as a rusher. Also shows some promising stack-and-shed power against larger foes. Under Armour Dallas Regional in Feb. 2025 reinforced belief in POA quickness and speed-to-power abilities that often knocked offensive linemen to their heels in 1-on-1 exposure. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside.”

What's next for Florida after landing KJ Ford

It's a solid pickup for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators to make with KJ Ford, who will boost the defense when he makes his way in 2026.

Ford finished his junior campaign with 57 tackles, 16 TFL, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 15 hurries. His efforts helped Duncanville reach the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals.

The Gators are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they finished with an 8-5 record. They went 4-4 in SEC Play, but they won enough games to secure bowl eligibility. They took advantage of their bowl game opportunity, beating the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl.