By Pawan Atri · 5 min read

A video has emerged of India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant moments after the shocking crash that put him in hospital. The cricketer suffered severe injuries in the single-vehicle crash near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Friday morning.

The 25-year-old had a narrow escape after his car rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi Dehradun highway. Pant was alone in the vehicle and managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the car after it got engulfed in fire.

The news of Rishabh Pant’s accident was broken by the Uttarakhand Police. Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, said that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle collided with a divider before catching fire while he was driving towards the Uttarakhand capital from Delhi.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” DGP Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Later on, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave an update concerning the 25-year-old cricketer’s health. As per the Indian cricket board’s statement, Rishabh Pant has injuries on his forehead besides having suffered a ligament tear in his right knee. Luckily though he is out of danger and is responding well to the treatment.

“India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI statement mentioned. “Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.” “The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” it added.

On the other hand, Max Dehradun’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ashish Yagnik said that the cricketer was under evaluation but prima facie doctors treating him hadn’t found any serious injuries at the hospital.

“He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about,” Ashish Yagnik said.

“A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him,” Ashish Yagnik noted.

The bus driver who saved Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from his Mercedes car after it hit a road divider before catching fire near Roorkee on the Dehradun Delhi highway this morning has shared the untold story of the cricketer’s rescue from the site of the accident. Sushil Mann, who works for the state transporter, Haryana Roadways disclosed that Rishabh Pant’s vehicle was coming from the opposite direction at an extremely high speed when it crashed into the divider.