The Carolina Panthers contain an impressive receiving core. The Panthers used a first-round pick on a receiver in consecutive drafts and are aiming to build a competitive offense after years of miserable play. Carolina has not had a winning record since 2017, and they have failed to win eight games in the same span.

In 2024, the Panthers drafted Xavier Legette out of South Carolina with the 32nd overall pick. The team followed up by taking Tetairoa McMillan with the 8th overall pick in 2025. With Adam Thielen as the veteran receiver in that room, quarterback Bryce Young has a core he must feel ecstatic about. Young and McMillan have formed a great connection already.

Panthers cornerback Jayce Horn had great words for his teammate Legette.

“He’s got the ability to separate. Reminds me a lot of A.J. Brown, how tough he is at the top of his routes and how fast he is at his size. Even when you get a good jam on him, he can knock it down and still get his top speed. He’s real physical and real fast.”

A.J. Brown is one of the game's best receivers with his ability to do it all. Brown is roughly two inches shorter than Legette, but the Philly receiver is considered a bigger receiver compared to many. Being compared to Brown early in your career is a good sign.

With McMillian now involved, it's unclear how Legette will be utilized in the game plan. Young has many options, including receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is attempting to make an NFL comeback.

The goal for Legette is to improve on his decent rookie campaign. He had just under 500 yards and four touchdowns, but those numbers were not close to his recent comparison, AJ Brown, who had over 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. If Legette can catch north of 60 passes for 800+ yards and five-plus touchdowns, then Legette will be on the right track, and Bryce Young and the Panthers can only benefit from that.

He also needs to keep his emotions in check. Legette was recently ejected from their preseason game against the Cleveland Browns for fighting Reshawn Jenkins. McMillan gave a funny response about Legette holding his own.