Ariana Madix is back in front of the cameras again. The filming of Vanderpump Rules often kicks off in the summertime, and the crew welcomed back old faces like Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and of course, Tom Sandoval. Missing from the pack, however, was Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 filming started with a scene between Ariana Madix and Maloney as they shopped at BTS Thrift Store. According to TMZ, they filmed for about three to four hours, browsing for some items to put in their new sandwich shop. While filming, Maloney and Madix picked up some fine china, glassware, and other cute knick knacks for the shop.

Their sandwich shop, Something About Her, is in West Hollywood. This store will be a big part of the story line for this season. What might not be a big part of this season, however, will be Raquel Leviss. There’s still no word from the former beauty queen and if she’ll return to the show. Apparently, she’s still in her mental health facility, dealing with her mental health. However, TMZ sources say her production team is working on getting her behind cameras again soon.

Even if Leviss can’t make her triumphant return, she’ll still be a hot topic of discussion. In the wake of the Scandoval, she defintely can’t escape the coverage for long.

Hours after Maloney and Madix’s scene, Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, Tom Schwartz, and Kennedy filmed late in the evening at TomTom in West Hollywood. TomTom is the store that Schwartz and Sandoval own together.