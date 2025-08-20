Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull shared a subtle message of support to teammate Sophie Cunningham on Tuesday, following the team’s announcement that Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season with a right knee injury.

Hull posted a photo of Cunningham from Sunday’s win over the Connecticut Sun on her Instagram story, accompanied by two bandaged heart emojis. The post came hours after the team confirmed Cunningham’s injury and her season-ending status.

Cunningham sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Fever’s 99-93 overtime win against the Sun on Aug. 17. Connecticut’s Bria Hartley appeared to fall into Cunningham’s right knee, causing immediate pain. Cunningham did not return to the game.

On Aug. 19, the Fever issued a press release stating that Cunningham had suffered a season-ending injury; it was later reported to be a MCL injury. The Fever expect Cunningham to make a full recovery in time for the 2026 season.

Fever also without star player Caitlin Clark

Cunningham’s injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for Indiana, which is already without guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, both of whom are out for the season. Star rookie Caitlin Clark has also been sidelined since mid-July with a groin issue, though head coach Stephanie White said Sunday that the team hopes Clark will return before the end of the regular season.

In 30 appearances this season, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steals, while shooting 46.9% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range.

To help bolster the roster, Indiana reported it had signed veteran guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released Kyra Lambert. Peddy, who most recently played for the LA Sparks, brings six years of WNBA experience and was named Athletes Unlimited Defensive Player of the Year during the offseason.

The Fever (19-16) currently sit sixth in league rankings and continue their playoff push with back-to-back games against the Minnesota Lynx starting Friday.