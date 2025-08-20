In a development that could shape the Indianapolis Colts’ future at quarterback, Anthony Richardson’s agent has raised serious concerns about the team’s credibility and trustworthiness after the surprising decision to name Daniel Jones the team’s starting quarterback. According to an ESPN report, Deiric Jackson, who represents the second-year quarterback, expressed disappointment and confirmed that conversations with team leadership are necessary.

“We have a lot to discuss,” Jackson said, making it clear that trust between the organization and their franchise quarterback is on shaky ground. Then came the offseason surprise: Indianapolis signed veteran quarterback Jones, fueling speculation that the Colts aren’t fully committed to Richardson as their long-term starter.

“Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now,” Jackson told ESPN. If unresolved, the standoff could raise serious questions about Richardson’s future in Indianapolis.

The Colts' announcement that Jones, not Richardson, will start Week 1 shocked fans and analysts alike. Stephen A. Smith speaking on Jones starting over Richardson on ESPN First Take, saying, “Anthony Richardson’s career is in jeopardy,” noting that naming Jones the Week 1 starter shows a lack of faith in the former top pick.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Daniel Jones being named the starting QB for the Colts: "Anthony Richardson's football career is in jeopardy. … Boy, does that show a lack of faith in Richardson who they spent a top-four pick on." pic.twitter.com/cjkWXFsoUT — First Take (@FirstTake) August 19, 2025



Critics point out that Jones’ track record hardly inspires confidence. The 28-year-old former Giant owns a 24-44-1 career record and was released after a disastrous 2024 season. While quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith revived their careers, Jones had six seasons to prove himself and produced just one winning year.

Meanwhile, Richardson’s NFL journey has been uneven. In 15 career games, he’s thrown 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, flashing athletic brilliance mixed with costly mistakes. Still, the Colts drafted him as a franchise cornerstone, and replacing him so soon sends a strong and potentially damaging message.

Team officials are now scrambling to repair the relationship. They reportedly plan to reaffirm Richardson’s importance to the franchise, but trust issues don’t vanish overnight. For Indianapolis, the stakes are enormous: mishandling this situation could derail their rebuild and create chaos at the league’s most critical position.