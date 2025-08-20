The Atlanta Braves are still fighting for a playoff spot despite their struggles. Atlanta has gotten great performances from Michael Harris and others, but have fallen short of expectations. Brian Snitker and the front office made a move to add another outfielder to play behind Harris and Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta claimed Jake Fraley off of waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Fraley spent the majority of the season with the Reds before they cut him. After a loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Cincinnati had enough of their outfielder and let him go after his injury. Now, he joins a team featuring three All-Star level outfielders when they are whole. Instead of starting for Snitker, Fraley is a second-stringer and a situational substitution.

Fraley spent three days on the waiver wire before the Braves claimed him, according to MLB.com's David O'Brien. His 2025 stats are far from good enough to warrant a starting spot, but Atlanta is giving him a chance to play into his next contract. Snitker's team still has aspirations this season, even if their playoff hopes are slim to none.

Fraley gives Snitker the flexibility to move his roster around. For example, he can slide Jurickson Profar to the designated hitter spot if Marcell Ozuna needs a day off. The Braves have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, and Fraley is a good backup option.

Atlanta had an outfielder it was excited about earlier this season. However, Jarred Kelenic did not last long before the Braves sent him to the minor leagues. Fraley's fate may be the same, but he has a chance to prove himself.

The move brings Atlanta a veteran in the outfield, but it might be too little, too late. Austin Riley's stay on the Braves' injured list brings their season to the brink. They hope that Fraley can help change that.

