With the New York Liberty at her side, head coach Sandy Brondello made history in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, leading the team to a 105-97 victory over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. The win marked Brondello's 101st with the franchise, surpassing Richie Adubato to become the Liberty's all-time winningest coach, breaking a record for 25 years.

Sandy Brondello stands alone at the top 🏆 With tonight’s win over the Los Angeles Sparks (105–97), she secures her 101st victory as head coach of the @nyliberty — passing Richie Adubato for the most in franchise history! #WNBARivalsWeek presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/xIzGa20XKC — WNBA (@WNBA) August 13, 2025

Brondello, who took over ahead of the 2022 season, credited her players and staff for the achievement.

“I get to coach a really great team and a great organization, so to get that many wins in four years, it means I had a really good team, too. So a lot of the credit goes to the players,” she said after the game, according to WNBA X post, highlighting the team's chemistry and what she considered one of their best offensive performances.

Poetic in every way 🏆 Sandy Brondello speaks on her 101st win as @nyliberty head coach — and making history with another rivalry win in LA.#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/0kJNXZ7bK7 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 13, 2025

The Liberty's attack was balanced and relentless. Emma Meesseman led the way with a season-high 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in just her fifth game with the team. Jonquel Jones added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Leonie Fiebich chipped in 20 points. All five starters finished in double figures, helping New York post its highest-scoring game of the season and just their second outing topping the 100-point mark.

The Sparks kept it competitive, with Kelsey Plum leading four double-digit players with 26 points. New York trailed by two at halftime but stormed ahead in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead.

With the victory, New York remains second at 21-11, six games behind the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. The playoff race is tight — just 1.5 games separate second and fourth place, while three games separate fifth and ninth with a month left in the regular season.

For Brondello, this milestone is just another honor in a decorated career in New York, where she was championed with a Commissioner's Cup title in 2023, a playoff title in 2024, and reached the playoffs in four straight seasons. She previously established the most wins of any head coach, with the Phoenix Mercury at 150, before coming to Liberty. Jones even credited her for her indirect success:

“I think she does a really good job of mixing being a really personable coach, but also knowing when to change gears and be really serious. She has the respect to be able to do both with us.” Jonquel Jones said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Liberty will aim to win No. 102 on Wednesday when they face the Las Vegas Aces in the second game of their three-match road trip.