Maybe Ariana Madix was right all along that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still seeing each other. The Vanderpump Rules scandal left Madix hung out to dry after Sandoval cheated on her with their cast mate Leviss. However, there were rumors that the two cheaters broke up. Some recent photos prove this might not be the case.

On a flight to Pittsburgh, someone saw Vanderpump Rules’ own Tom Sandoval sitting next to them. They happened to catch a peak at his screen and saw he was calling someone named Raquel Leviss. So the traveler took a photo. Apparently, Sandoval was trying to speak quietly, unfortunately for him, his voice is “highly recognizable.” All the traveler heard from Sandoval was that he was going to “f***ing Pittsburgh.”

The TMZ photos corroborate this evidence. But there’s more to the story. Leviss, in the wake of the cheating scandal (dubbed the Scandoval), checked herself into a mental health facility. She wanted to work on herself and become a better person. She took ownership of her actions and expressed deep regret for hurting her (probably not so) good friend Madix. Madix has since declared hers and Sandoval’s apologies lackluster.

However, during this time, according to Madix, she was sending letters to her house. Madix claimed that they were still seeing each other, and maybe she’s right. This phone call could mean that Leviss is out of the facility, and she’s continuing her relationship with Sandoval. If that’s the case, Ariana Madix totally called it.