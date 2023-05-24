Ariana Madix dropped more truth bombs about the Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star cleared the air on a few things. For starters, Sandoval and Leviss didn’t even care that Madix was staying in the same house at the time when they had sex in the next room, per TMZ.

On Wednesday’s podcast, Madix told host Alexandra Cooper that Leviss and Sandoval snuck around behind her back regularly. They didn’t go to another place, even doing it with her sleeping in the next room. This was all going on secretly during the filming of this season of Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana Madix said, “I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her.”

She also addressed the allegedly open relationship Sandoval and her had. They were never not monogamous, she revealed, and according to her they were still romantic with each other: going on dates and sharing a bed. “Honestly, I think [that rumor] came from him,” said Madix.

Although the couple was romantic, Madix recognized that she ignored Tom Sandoval preferring to spend time with his friends and wasn’t seeing her much. She knows now he was sneaking around with Raquel Leviss. “I trusted in him so much that I trusted his perspective on things, and I think I was caught up. I’m a smart girl and I could have dug deeper, but I didn’t.”