On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix shared her take on the Vanderpump Rules season finale. She talked specifically about what she thinks about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s break up and their apology to her.

According to the media, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have broken up for the time being. With Leviss’ entrance to a mental health facility, and the backlash from the Scandoval, perhaps the couple thought it was best to take a break. Only, Ariana Madix doesn’t buy it.

Madix, still living with Sandoval, told Radio Andy, “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago.” (Madix meant that Leviss was writing to her house mate Sandoval). This prompted Andy to ask if they were sent from Leviss’ treatment facility, to which Madix respond, “I guess. I don’t know.”

She’s convinced it’s Leviss’ handwriting too; she was up close and personal with the letters when she passed it off to Sandoval. “I didn’t open his [bedroom] door. I just brought him the mail, saw it, put it on the table, walked away. It was just the one that I know of, but I have been out of town.”

The conversation turned to forgiveness and apologies. Both Leviss and Sandoval have publicly and privately apologized to Madix. But according to the 37 year old Vanderpump Rules star, Sandoval’s apology was “laughable.”

Andy also asked if she would ever forgive them for their betrayal, “What would it take for you to forgive Tom or Raquel?”

She said, “It’s not happening.”