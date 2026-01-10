Kevin Durant passed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Durant is midway through his 19th season in the league, his first with the Rockets. He continues to shine as one of the best stars at age 37, remaining consistent as one of the most potent scorers in history.

His ability to get buckets at an elite level had him controlling the eighth spot on the all-time scoring list going into Houston's showdown against Portland. He entered the game with 31,405 career points, 14 points shy of tying Chamberlain's 31,419 points. He needed 15 points to pass the late legend for seventh place on the list, something he pulled off in the third quarter with a 3-pointer.

Kevin Durant, now solo 7th on the All-Time scoring list in the NBA, passed Wilt Chamberlain with this three🙌pic.twitter.com/BOIMGntKXd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Blazers

Despite Kevin Durant's impressive accomplishment, the Rockets faltered in the fourth quarter as the Blazers escaped with the 111-105 upset win.

Article Continues Below

Houston had plenty going its way with a 90-77 lead going into the last 12 minutes of regulation. However, Portland fired back with a 34-15 display to pull off the rally and secure the victory at home.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Blazers prevailed in both categories as they made 16 3-pointers on 36% accuracy and created 29 assists. It wasn't the same for the Rockets as they converted 10 triples on a 23% clip and dished out 21 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss, including Durant. He finished with a stat line of 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Amen Thompson came next with 24 points and nine rebounds, Reed Sheppard put up 20 points and four assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. provided 13 points and eight rebounds.

Houston fell to a 22-13 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Phoenix Suns and three games above the Golden State Warriors while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by 0.5 games and Minnesota Timberwolves by 1.5 games.

The Rockets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.