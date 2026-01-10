Ole Miss football has suddenly emerged as a major player in one of the transfer portal’s most complicated quarterback situations, as former Florida standout DJ Lagway prepares to visit Oxford this weekend.

Lagway, the former No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, entered the portal after two uneven seasons at Florida following the dismissal of Billy Napier. The news of his visit locked in was reported by On3 Sports.

“Florida transfer QB DJ Lagway will visit Ole Miss this weekend, Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report,” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter, confirming weeks of speculation around the Rebels’ interest.

That visit comes despite Lagway publicly reiterating that he is verbally committed elsewhere. Speaking directly to On3 earlier this week, Lagway attempted to slow the rumor mill, underlining just how fluid his recruitment remains, even after a verbal pledge.

“Everything has been hectic. I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor,” Lagway told On3 via Hayes Fawcett.

Across 24 games with the Gators, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,179 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. While flashes of elite talent were evident, consistency proved elusive, prompting a reset.

Ole Miss’ pursuit is closely tied to recent developments at quarterback. The Rebels were dealt a major blow when Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver request for a sixth year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA. Chambliss and Ole Miss had already agreed to an NIL framework for 2026, but the ruling left the program unexpectedly thin at the position.

Chambliss’ attorney, Tom Mars, later explained that “there's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis,” Mars said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel, but the timing has forced Ole Miss to explore contingency plans.

Lagway’s situation fits that urgency. Although he is now in the court of Baylor at the moment, while Lagway reportedly verbally committed, he remains open to exploring options with all the programs positioned closer to immediate contention than Baylor.

For new head coach Pete Golding, the appeal is obvious. Ole Miss just reached the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Lagway would step into a roster that is built to win. Whether his Oxford visit turns into something more remains to be seen, but with the portal clock ticking, this storyline is far from settled.