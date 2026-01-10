James Franklin and the Virginia Tech Hokies landed a talented player from the transfer portal, earning the commitment of Baylor defensive end Kamauryn Morgan.

Morgan announced his pledge to the Hokies on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, he will have three years of eligibility left when he makes his way to the program for the 2026 campaign.

Morgan stands out with a four-star ranking with a 91 score on 247Sports. He ranked as the 15th-best edge defender and 93rd-best player in the 2026 transfer class. When he came out of score, he was 29th among edge defenders and 38th in the state of Texas.

“Scheme-versatile edge defender who possesses physical traits that could lead to a full-time hand-on-the-ground role or at least part-time two-point rush snaps. Primarily plays a traditional 4-3 D-end role for his high school team, but will at times align as a wide rusher in a two-point stance. Even has occasionally dropped into short zone. Rangy build that should hold significantly more mass if desired,” 247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in 2024.

“Shows pass-rushing nuance with effective hesitation and spin counters. Solid production across two seasons suggest sack production could increase as a senior. Can be a one-speed rusher. Sometimes plays a bit upright and arrives high as a tackler. High-major defensive end/edge prospect who could become a multi-year impact starter. May be able to get on the field early thanks to fairly polished play style, especially considering improvement vs. the run. Possesses traits that could lead to significant NFL Draft potential.”

What's next for James Franklin, Virginia Tech

It is a strong pickup for James Franklin and Virginia Tech to get, adding Kamauryn Morgan to the defensive unit.

Morgan appeared in ten games for Baylor as a freshman, recording five total tackles across the season. In terms of being active on the field, he logged 125 total snaps on defense for the Bears as an edge rusher.

Virginia Tech embraces a new era of college football with Franklin leading the way for 2026 and beyond. He comes after spending # seasons at Penn State, seeing the Nittany Lions fire him midway through the 2025 campaign despite reaching the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoff.

The Hokies spent the last four seasons with Brent Pry, going 16-24 with him at the helm that included two bowl appearances. They hope that Franklin elevates them to the next level, returning to serious contention status, something they haven't experiences since the late-1990s and late-2000s.