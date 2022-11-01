Virat-Anushka memes explode Twitter after Perth shocker

Twitter was flooded with memes of Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma after the former claimed that an intruder barged into his hotel room in Perth before filming his personal belongings. The meme spree of the fans on the microblogging website came after Virat Kohli lashed out at “someone” who infringed on his privacy and displayed his wardrobe and accessories to the public.

#kohli #viratkohli #anushkasharma Jethalal disguised himself as waiter, to catch the hotel room staff who was recording video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room : pic.twitter.com/Oi6NAkYSzT — JustSurajJokes (@JustSurajJokes) October 31, 2022

The former India captain dubbed the act “appalling” before adding that it has made him “paranoid” about his privacy.

Virat Kohli has shared disturbing footage of what appears to be strangers recording a video in his hotel room. 📸 Instagram/virat.kohli#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Cq9Dr2uzWc — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 31, 2022

Virat Kohli then urged his millions of fans not to treat him as a commodity for entertainment and respect his privacy.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Virat Kohli’s note on social media read. “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he added. Meanwhile, the Crown Towers in Perth apologized to Virat Kohli for the incident, “We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform.” “Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the hotel added in its statement.

Even Anushka Sharma was left enraged after her husband revealed that an intruder entered his hotel room in Perth and captured his personal belongings on camera before putting the footage out on social media.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction came after Virat Kohli slammed the individual who trespassed into his room inside the Crown Towers in Perth. The star cricketer and his other Indian colleagues had been staying there since the arrival of the Men in Blue for their clash with South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quite particular about their privacy ever since they have been in a relationship. After the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2020, they requested the media not to publish her pictures because they don’t want their child to be exposed to public glare at a tender age.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” the pair said in a joint statement after the birth of their daughter.

Coming back to Virat Kohli’s form with the bat, the Delhi-born cricketer has earned massive praise for his knocks against Pakistan and the Netherlands, having led the Indian cricket team to victories with his innings of 82* off 53 balls, and an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries.

His innings against Pakistan has been declared the best T20Is ever by the likes of former Australia captain Greg Chappell.