The Las Vegas Aces have been anything but consistent this season, but the one constant has been the incredible play of All-Star A’ja Wilson. The Aces got a big win against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, 90-86, and A’ja Wilson continued to put herself in the WNBA record books with an eye-opening stat line.

Against the Wings, A’ja Wilson finished with 37 points which moved her into fourth place all-time in the WNBA record books in most career games of at least 30 points. It was her 28th career game of 30+ points, and she surpassed WNBA legend Lauren Jackson in the process. She also leads the league this season in 30+ point games with four.

Despite the Aces inconsistent season, Wilson has been playing like a candidate for the MVP Award. She’s been keeping the Aces afloat and in the playoff picture. With the win against the Wings, the Aces improved to 11-11 and are currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the league standings. They’ve won two games in a row and head into the All-Star Break with a little momentum.

Wilson has appeared in 17 games this season at a little over 30 minutes per game. She missed a few games earlier this season due to being in league concussion protocol, and she recently returned after sitting out one game due to a wrist injury.

She’s been averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Against the Wings, she finished with 37 points, ten rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. She shot 15-of-25 (60 percent) from the field and 7-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Wilson was recently named a starter to the WNBA All-Star Game, and her seventh All-Star appearance overall. In fact, the only season of her career that she was not named an All-Star was in 2020 during the bubble when the WNBA did not select an All-Star team.