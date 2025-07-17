ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, losing by a final score of 90-86. One of the primary concerns the Wings dealt with was a clear inability to contain A'ja Wilson. The Aces superstar was getting to her spots with minimal trouble, and she often either finished at the basket on the drive or drew a foul. Surprisingly, Dallas did not double-team her except for occasionally on the drive.

“Could have done better,” Paige Bueckers said of the Wings' defensive effort against Wilson. “I think we could have crowded the paint a little bit more. Made her kick it, made her give it to her teammates. She's one of the best players in the league so she's hard to stop and you won't stop her, but just try to make things a little bit more difficult and limit her from getting to her spots so easy.”

Was there a conversation about double-teaming Wilson? Wilson, one of the best players in the league, got to her sports whenever she wanted. The Wings had a help defender on the drive, but they were often left in single coverage when Wilson had the ball and was preparing to make her move.

“It’s one thing to talk about it,” head coach Chris Koclanes said of whether or not there was a double-team conversation. “It’s another thing to execute it on the floor. So, we’ve got to learn and continue to grow together to find ways to disrupt great players.”

Koclanes also discussed the overall defensive effort.

“We started Li (Yueru) on her,” Koclanes said. “Threw all sorts of different people on her. She's an MVP of this league, she's the best player in the world. Crowding her, trying to get to doubles is tough at times when she turns and she's so quick into her moves. But it was not good… She had her way with us.”

The Wings will try to get back on track following the WNBA All-Star break. It was a difficult first half without question. The Wings have dealt with adversity throughout the '25 campaign.

Perhaps the break will help the team find its footing.