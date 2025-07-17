While rumors of the Phoenix Suns looking to trade Bradley Beal go back to last season’s trade deadline, one of the major obstacles preventing that was Beal possessed a no-trade clause in his contract. In fact, he was one of only two active players alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James that had a no-trade clause in their contract. But after Bradley Beal’s decision to sign with the LA Clippers following a buyout, James stands alone.

Lakers star LeBron James is the only player in the NBA right now that has a true, no-trade clause in his contract, as per Bobby Marks of ESPN. The guidelines for having a no-trade clause are a player must have at least eight years of NBA experience with four of those years being with their current team. A player cannot carry a no-trade clause over into a contract extension.

Beal’s no-trade clause stemmed from his contract with the Washington Wizards. James’ no-trade clause was from the contract he signed with the Lakers in the 2024 offseason. With the Lakers seemingly pivoting to the future and building around Luka Doncic, a potential James trade has been floated around in rumors this summer, but to this point there reportedly have not been any substantial talks about a James trade or buyout.

Article Continues Below

In addition to being the only NBA player with a no-trade clause in his deal, James will be entering another exclusive club of only himself this upcoming year with a record 23rd season in the NBA. This past year, he tied Vince Carter as the only two players to reach 22 years in the NBA.

James appeared in 70 games this past season at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was selected to his 21st NBA All-Star appearance and was named to the All-NBA Second Team.