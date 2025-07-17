The New York Jets demonstrated their devotion to turning the team around by signing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to long term extensions. The back-to-back blockbuster deals whipped Jets Nation into a frenzy. But in the wild wake of the landmark contracts, a former franchise first-rounder made headlines.

Ex-Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is looking for a new team and he shared a video of himself working out in the weight room and on a small indoor field. He added, “Best shape of my life. Don’t be a fool” to the post.

The workout vid dropped one day after Gardner’s new deal was announced and it drew a critical response on social media. A follower replied to Adams’ post, writing, “See how Sauce and Garrett just got paid? You coulda been a great one, but instead you working out in hockey rinks.”

Adams then responded to the jab by taking the high road, complimenting his critic’s joke and the Jets’ new contracts. “lol hockey rinks was funny fr. I Grew up in that gym. It made me. But salute to them boyzz fr they deserve every penny! Take care of your guys! Salute to AG & the Jets organization, they got it right!” Adams wrote on X.

Jamal Adams’ trade proved pivotal for the Jets

Article Continues Below

New York selected Adams with the sixth-overall pick in the 2017 draft. He looked to be on his way to stardom with second- and first-team All-Pro nods in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The Jets picked up his fifth-year option but Adams wanted a long term extension from the team entering his fourth season

When a deal failed to materialize, Adams requested a trade. New York ultimately sent the safety to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a massive haul. The Jets turned Adams and a 2022 fourth-rounder into two first-round draft picks (in 2021 and 2022) and a third-rounder in 2021. Although initially disappointing to the fanbase, that trade was a massive win for New York.

And Jets fans owe Adams some gratitude. The team used the 2022 first-round pick from the trade to draft Garrett Wilson.

Adams now regrets making the trade demand. After some initial success in Seattle, injuries slowed his career. He left the Seahawks in 2023 eventually landing with the Detroit Lions last season. However, Detroit released him after just two games.

Now a free agent, the ninth-year veteran is looking to catch on somewhere in 2025. Despite the ugly breakup, Adams is interested in rejoining the Jets. That reunion, however, is unlikely.