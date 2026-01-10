The legendary coach Bill Belichick had a rough start to College football, but now as the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for year two of his tenure following a challenging 2025 campaign.

The team is facing roster turnover during a pivotal offseason, now in the name of linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3 insider Pete Nakos, with a post on social media confirming the development.

“North Carolina LB Mikai Gbayor has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos reports. The former Nebraska and Missouri transfer totaled 39 tackles and 1 sack this season.” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Gbayor’s decision adds another chapter to a winding collegiate journey. He began his career at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where he spent two seasons developing before transferring to the Missouri Tigers for Spring 2025. Eventually, he landed at North Carolina, where he became a consistent contributor during the 2025-26 College football regular season.

During his lone season in Chapel Hill, Gbayor appeared in all 12 games and posted solid production, finishing with over 39 tackles, multiple tackles for loss, and a sack. His numbers followed a productive 2024 season at Nebraska, where he set personal best stats with 49 tackles recorded, while carving out a more defined defensive role.

Across his college career, Gbayor accumulated more than 100 total tackles, double-digit tackles for loss, and multiple sacks. His experience and versatility made him a valuable rotational piece for a Tar Heels defense that was undergoing a transition under a new coaching staff.

North Carolina’s linebacker group has seen frequent change in recent years, but the program remains confident in its ability to reload. Even with personnel departures, the staff believes it can maintain production by developing younger players and utilizing the transfer portal strategically.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 4-8 season that ended with a three-game losing streak, putting added pressure on the program to stabilize heading into 2026. As Belichick continues reshaping the roster in his vision, departures like Gbayor’s will test North Carolina’s depth, but also open doors for the next wave of contributors to step forward.