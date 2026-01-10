The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday evening. However, early on in the contest, Paul George managed to record an impressive career milestone.

While shooting free throws after taking a foul from Orlando, the 35-year-old forward reached 19,000 career points. That's good for 67th all-time in league history, which makes him one of the highest scoring players for his tenure in the NBA.

Paul George has reached 19k career points 🙌 That’s good for 67th all time

pic.twitter.com/bfjpTVnt6c

George is in the middle of his 16th season in the league, and his second with the 76ers. He's regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, as his abilities on offense and defense make him a viable threat on both ends of the court. He owns career averages of 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting a career 43.9% field goal percentage and 38.4% three-point percentage.

