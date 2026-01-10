If there were any lingering doubts about Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman credentials, the Indiana football quarterback just silenced them in emphatic fashion.

In the high-stakes pressure cooker of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Mendoza delivered a moment of pure magic to give the Hoosiers a 14-7 lead over the Oregon Ducks. With the game tight and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd in Atlanta on the edge of their seats, Mendoza orchestrated a drive that exemplified why Indiana entered this matchup undefeated.

Fernando Mendoza puts Indiana ahead 14-7 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sXcstNQ1wu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

The play of the game so far came when Mendoza dropped back and fired a laser to Omar Cooper Jr. The pass was absolute perfection—placed where only his receiver could get it. Cooper Jr. did the rest, securing the catch to break the deadlock and put Curt Cignetti’s squad in the driver's seat. This is the kind of “Heisman form” that earned Mendoza college football's most prestigious hardware in December.

Article Continues Below

The Hoosiers, currently sitting at 14-0, are looking to book their ticket to the National Championship game, and plays like this are exactly how you get there. Mendoza has been efficient all night, effectively managing the game against a stout Ducks defense led by Dan Lanning.

On the other side, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is trying to keep his team in the hunt, but Mendoza’s precision is proving to be the difference-maker early on.

This connection between Mendoza and Cooper Jr. isn't new to Hoosier fans, but seeing it execute flawlessly on the CFP stage is something special. As Indiana looks to hold onto this momentum, all eyes remain on their quarterback. If he keeps throwing darts like that, the Hoosiers might just be destiny's team.