There has been plenty of conversation about the ice surface that will be used by the Olympic hockey players in Milan, Italy. In recent months, there have been dire forecasts that Santagiulia Arena would not be up to the standards of NHL arenas that so many of the Olympians are used to playing in.

The first test at the arena indicates that there is quite a bit more work that needs to be done before the Olympic competition gets underway next month. There were multiple construction holes in the arena as an Italian Cup game was played before a few thousand spectators. Construction dust was in the air and as the game was played, and the ice was not a quality surface.

A hole developed in front of one of the goals that had to be repaired before the game could continue. In addition to that issue, the ice was considered “soft and snowy” as the game was played.

Several of the construction holes are on the outside of the building, and they have to be closed up quickly if the temperature is going to be regulated accurately in the building. That is clearly a must in a building that will be housing multiple games per day throughout the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Problems exist, but there is confidence that they will be solved prior to start of Olympic Games

The issues with Santagiulia Arena and its ice are significant, but they appear solvable and the expectations are that the ice hockey competition for men and women will proceed as scheduled.

The NHL has given its blessing and arranged its schedule so stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy can play without fear of injury. There will be several other points prior to the start of Olympic hockey competition February 5 where the facility will be examined.

The first game is scheduled to be played between France and Italy.