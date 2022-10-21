Virat Kohli fans mock former Team India captain

India talisman Virat Kohli’s supporters have been mocking former captain Sourav Ganguly ever since the legendary left-hander was forced to leave his post as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

According to Virat Kohli fans, Sourav Ganguly played a key role in the removal of the Delhi-born batter as India’s ODI captain earlier this year and now “karma” was hitting back at him.

Sourav Ganguly became the chief of Indian cricket in 2019 and he was replaced by former all-rounder Roger Binny in the top post after he was denied a second term earlier this month.

But Sourav Ganguly’s departure from the BCCI led to a political slugfest between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP with Mamata Banerjee even appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the former India captain to the International Cricket Council.

Despite a massive row over BCCI exit, the BJP hasn’t made any public commitment about nominating him for ICC’s presidential post.

Virat Kohli’s admirers, on the other hand, continue to take swipes at Sourav Ganguly, stating that he deserved the humiliation he’s getting at the moment because he insulted the 34-year-old in the past.

Ganguly literally ruined the mental peace of Virat Kohli, who's India's greatest cricketer & pride This is just karma which hit him very hard You truly deserves this. — Marc Spector 🌜 (@sylesh146) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, batting great Sunil Gavaskar backed Virat Kohli to emerge as one of the highest run-getters in the ongoing T20 World.

Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that Virat Kohli’s footwork has improved by leaps and bounds since the Asia Cup and that’s why expected him to do well in Australia.

“When there is a big match, a big player will put his hand up and say that ‘I am ready for this battle and perform in the match’. From the Asia Cup, his shot selection has improved even more,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports. “Before that, his shot selection was a little awry because he was not able to make runs consistently. He was playing the deliveries that were floated well outside and getting out, at times, he didn’t have luck, he got out to inside edges, and got out to good deliveries,” Sunil Gavaskar added. “But after the Asia Cup, his shot selection has improved so much that he is aware of when to play what shot. The consistency with which he played in the Asia Cup is only making us believe that he will score aplenty in T20 World Cup 2022,” the legendary India batter elaborated.

Earlier Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Rohit Sharma and the company’s decision to opt for an optional training session at the MCG ahead of their opener against Pakistan in the top T20I tournament in the world.

“I don’t know what it tells you but it’s something that I don’t agree with. I don’t agree with it for the simple reason that, at the start of the tournament, when you had your match (warm-up match) washed out, when you have come to Melbourne and had a day off, and then the next day, you opt not to practice?” Sunil Gavaskar said. “At the end of the day, those who didn’t come out for practice can turn out to be match-winners. But you want a rhythm going as a team. You want to see a sense of purpose,” Sunil Gavaskar noted. “Giving an option is something I believe only the captain and the coach should be doing. Say, if you scored a hundred in the previous game and you have a small niggle, the captain and the coach can give you the option of not practicing and say ‘if you don’t want to come to practice, it’s fine’. Similarly with a bowler, who has bowled maybe 20-30 overs and feeling a sore shoulder or something, then the captain and the coach can give that bowler the option of not coming for training,” the 73-year-old retired Indian cricketer mentioned. “Giving the option to the players is a no-no. There never ever should be that option. Only the captain and the coach should be taking that call. How many times it has affected Indian cricket is unbelievable.” “At the start of the tournament? In the middle of the tournament, you are on a roll, you have done really well, you give everybody a break. You go to a cinema, go wherever to take their mind off cricket. But at the start of the tournament, optional practice?” “Maybe on the eve of the match, they might all turn up (for practice). But that’s not it. I want to show that solidarity of purpose ‘look we want to win. Tomorrow if it rains, what happens? Your practice is gone,” a fuming Sunil Gavaskar summed up.

India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.