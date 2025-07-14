By all accounts, Michael Porter Jr. has had a successful NBA career. The No. 14 pick in the 2018 draft was a starter on a Denver Nuggets championship team and has averaged over 16 points per game in four of his six seasons. However, Porter Jr. feels there's another level to his game that he's yet to unlock.

His trade to the Brooklyn Nets will offer him a chance to do just that.

“When you've got a good team like [the Nuggets], and you've got so many guys who are capable on the floor together, there's gonna be guys that sacrifice… That's the nature of when you're on a championship team, and that happens throughout the league,” Porter Jr. said. “But I just think for me, you know, I averaged 21 [points] one year. Last year, I was around 18 as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do.”

Porter Jr. averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three seasons in Denver. However, he was primarily limited to a spot-up role, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominating the Nuggets' ball-handling responsibilities.

Michael Porter Jr. outlines expectations for expanded role with Nets

Now joining a Nets team with a severe shot-creation deficit, the 6-foot-10 forward will be asked to do more offensively. Jordi Fernandez, who coached Porter Jr. for five years with the Nuggets, admitted this much.

“Michael [Porter Jr.] is going to be asked to do things that he's never done before,” said the Nets head coach. “Like, probably his usage and the shots he's going to take. And I think that's exciting. It should be exciting for him. He's going to work for it. I know the type of person he is.”

While Porter Jr. had some gripes about his limited opportunities with the Nuggets, he undoubtedly benefited from playing alongside one of the greatest passers of all time in Jokic.

The newest Net was highly efficient over his last three seasons, averaging 17.4 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the floor and 40.4 percent from three. But in 22 games without Jokic, those numbers dipped to 15.9 points on 44.0 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from three.

While his offensive burden with the Nets will be vastly different from what he experienced with Denver, Porter Jr. feels he'll benefit from a revamped practice approach.

“Part of being a successful NBA player is, when you’re working on things during the season, you should work on the shots and things that you’re gonna get in the game,” he said. “In the offseason, you wanna do some things and not put yourself in a box, but you also wanna work on the shots that you’re gonna get in the game. And I feel like now my daily preparation and my daily work will be a little bit different, and hopefully that translates over to the game.

“It will probably be some more self-creation, iso situations, and Jordi has already talked to me about creative ways to get me in comfortable spots on the floor. So it will be a dialogue, but I’m excited to see where it goes. And it’s definitely gonna be an adaptation. I probably won’t be the same player [in game one] as I will be game 20 as I adjust to that heavier load and that heavier role.”

Porter Jr.'s size, outside shooting and potential self-creation ability will prove valuable for the Nets' rookie ball-handlers. Egor Demin, Brooklyn's top draft selection, is thankful to have a player with his skill set on the roster.

“I can’t wait to get to know him a little more and step in the gym with him and really talk. Tell him about myself and what I’m trying to bring to this team. For me, obviously it’s really, really important that he’s on the team,” Demin said. “I’m super happy to have a shooter such as him. I’m super excited. At BYU, I had Trevin Knell, one of the best shooters in the country and in the NCAA. And now I have one of the best shooters in the league, which is in the world.”

Michael Porter Jr.'s expanded role will come with added leadership responsibilities. The 27-year-old is the second-oldest player on Brooklyn's roster and the only one to win an NBA championship. For a Nets team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks, the example he sets will be critical.

While such a role could present pressure, Porter Jr. isn't worried about the new dynamic Brooklyn will offer.

“I think it’s more kind of what I’m used to,” he said of taking on a leadership role. “Being the guy your whole life and then coming into the league and there are players that are better than you, have been there longer than you, all those things, that’s an adjustment. Whether it’s some young guys around and you get to kind of like bring the energy and have a leadership role, I think that growing up that was kinda how it was on all the teams that I played on. So I think I developed some of those skills that will translate.

“And all these guys are really good young players. Terance [Mann] has been in the league some years and he’s a great guy, [We have Nic] Claxton and Cam Thomas. So I feel like we've got some dudes who have been around. It’s not all gonna fall on me or anything, but I’m excited to embrace that, for sure.”