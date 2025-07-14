The NBA world is currently relishing in Bleacher Report's Top 100 players of all-time list, as they want to see where some of the best rank among the game of basketball. It's always interesting to see who makes the top 10, and in this list, Stephen Curry landed right at the No. 10 spot because of his imprint on the game.

“Billed for so long as the best shooter in league history, Curry has proved to be so much more. He isn’t the first NBA player with the gravity to suck in entire defenses, but he is the first to leverage that pull in so many different, exhaustive ways. His teams are better by virtue of him existing.

“The accolades speak for themselves. The circumstances under which they’ve come are less vociferous. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate enough to field numerous generational iterations, but none of them peak or even exist without Steph. His ability to play alongside anyone is scalability beyond measure. Qualitatively and stylistically, he is one-of-one.”

Curry will probably hold the title as the greatest shooter to ever play basketball, and with that alone, he has changed the way people see the sport.

Stephen Curry lands at No. 10 on Bleacher Report's list

Not only does Curry have the talent, but he has the accomplishments to go along with it. He's a two-time league MVP, winning four NBA championships and one NBA Finals MVP. Even as Curry gets older, it seems like he just keeps getting better, and teams are still having a hard time trying to contain him. He's liable to go off on any night, and sometimes, all you can do is just appreciate what he does.

Curry has mentioned before how many years he may have left in the league, which is why the Golden State Warriors are doing whatever they can to maximize his time on the court. They added Jimmy Butler last season at the trade deadline and went on a run during the second half of the year, but they were stopped in the second round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Curry missed most of the series due to a hamstring injury.

Now, the Warriors are hoping they can continue to improve their team this offseason to give them a chance to compete for a championship next season.