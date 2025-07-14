The Golden State Warriors are facing some uncertainty this offseason regarding forward Jonathan Kuminga's future. While at the Summer League in Las Vegas, shooting guard Buddy Hield took a moment to discuss Kuminga's status as a restricted free agent during an interview, showing strong support for his teammate even amidst the ongoing contract talks.

Hield had nothing but praise for Kuminga's work ethic and mindset.

“He's a worker. We all know JK can play. We would love to have him back; we can't wait. It's out of our control. The front office will have to talk and negotiate.”

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The veteran guard pointed out that the contract negotiations are in the hands of the Warriors' front office, but he made it clear that Kuminga is seen as a “special talent” throughout the league.

Kuminga's role with the Warriors became murky after the team acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Following Butler's arrival, Kuminga had fewer minutes in the rotation. However, when Stephen Curry went down with an injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga rose to the occasion with impressive performances, showcasing his value as a versatile forward.

At 22 years old, he is still unsigned as a restricted free agent, resulting in an unknown future while the Warriors work on approaching their roster for another championship run. Kuminga has the potential to be traded if a deal is not reached, given his athleticism and hopes for a larger role, especially with Golden State already in win-now mode as Curry gets older.

On the flip side, Hield's spot on the team is solid. He hit 37% from beyond the arc last season—just shy of his career average and he proved to be a reliable player under Steve Kerr, participating in all 82 games and starting 22. His ability to shoot from long range and veteran know-how fit perfectly with the Warriors' competitive vibe.

As free agency rolls on, Hield's public backing highlights Kuminga's respect among his teammates. However, the Warriors will need to decide soon whether the young forward fits into their immediate plans or if a trade would be more beneficial for everyone involved.