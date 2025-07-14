Garrett Wilson was up for a new contract extension as the 2025-26 season approaches. Rather than letting it draw out, the New York Jets managed to sign the superstar wideout to a new deal.

Reports indicate that Wilson, who is 24 years old, agreed to sign a $130 million extension with the Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Garrett Wilson will be receiving $90 million in guaranteed money and is now one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

“Garrett Wilson has agreed to sign a 4-year $130 million contract extension with the Jets, per Adam Schefter. $90 million of the deal is guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.”

Schefter also reports that this is the first time in league history that a wide receiver will average over $31 million annually after playing in the NFL for just three seasons. Garrett Wilson's new contract extension has him playing for the Jets through the 2030 campaign.

Wilson has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league. He's proven to be one of the most reliable wide receivers in the game and should maintain that status moving forward.

Last season with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, Garrett Wilson recorded career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104), and receiving touchdowns (7). He'll hope to put up even bigger numbers next season with Justin Fields under center, who is expected to be the starting quarterback for at least next year.

This isn't the first time Garrett Wilson will have Justin Fields as his quarterback. The two played together in college with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Wilson proved to be Fields' No. 1 option during their time together. The Jets are seemingly trying to reignite the flame between the two, which could be enough to give the offense the spark it needs to be more competitive in the AFC East.